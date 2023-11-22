Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The successful trial of the first of its kind hovercraft was held on Tuesday in a pond in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, sources said. It is learnt that the the trial run of the hovercraft built by Eurotech Pivot Solutions Private Limited, a private company based in Ravathur was held in a small pond in Sulur area OF Coimbatore.

The company has manufactured the hovercraft boat at an estimated cost of around Rs 50 lakh to operate it both on water and land. Supritha Chandrasekhar, Managing Director of Eurotech Solutions said it is a pleasure to have produced a hovercraft boat for the first time in the country to operate on water and land.

She said that at present, the trial run has been successfully conducted at a speed of 20 to 25 kmph. The Managing Director of Eurotech Solutions said that the hovercraft can reach a maximum speed of 80 kmph in water and land and in snowy areas. Also, this rover craft, which has been made in collaboration with a private company from Canada, can be used for rescue operations in areas including storms and floods, for coastal defense and naval surveillance, and for medical needs in emergencies, added the Director Eurotech Pivot Solutions Private Limited.