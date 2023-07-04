TOMATOES AT RS 60 PER KG IN 82 RATION SHOPS IN CHENNAI FROM TODAY

Chennai: In view of the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, Tamil Nadu government has decided to sell it at a subsidised rate from ration shops from today onwards. A kg of tomatoes would cost Rs 60 at the ration shops compared to the retail price of Rs 130 to 160.

State Minister for Cooperatives Periyakaruppan told that tomatoes would be available at 82 ration shops in Chennai from Tuesday. At a press conference on July 3 the minister said: "Tomatoes have been made available at a cost of Rs 60 in 111 government centers including ration shops and farm green centers (cooperative society shops) from tomorrow. We have given instructions to ensure that the price of tomatoes do not increase further."

Periyakaruppan said the decision has been taken to save people from the price hike. Tomatoes would be sold from the government-sponsored centres of North Chennai, South Chennai and Central Chennai at rates cheaper than the markets, he said. Among the 82 ration shops in Chennai, there are 32 shops in Central Chennai, 25 in North Chennai and 25 in South Chennai where tomatoes would be available at the subsidised rate of Rs 60 per kg, he added.

Further, the minister announced that the benefit will be extended to all districts in the coming days. "In future, steps will be taken to support the farmers through the Agricultural Production Center for higher yields," he said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Shopkeeper offers one kg tomatoes free per mobile phone

Around 75 per cent of the tomatoes required by Tamil Nadu are cultivated within the state and remaining 25 per cent are imported. Periyakaruppan said that the government will ensure that farmers receive the basic support price for their crops.