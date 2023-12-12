TNPCB DIRECTS CPCL TO TAKE IMMEDIATE REMEDIAL MEASURES FOR ENNORE CREEK OIL SPILLAGE

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a host of directives to the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) to take mitigation efforts in view of the oil spillage into the Ennore Creek area, which adversely hit the livelihoods of the fishing community.

The directives have been issued under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, and the Tamil Nadu government had constituted a technical team to ascertain the cause of the recent oil spillage.

The team inspected the premises of CPCL and other related industries yesterday. Later, the team submitted its report wherein it is concluded that the oil spillage happened from the premises of CPCL into the Buckingham Canal reaching the Ennore Creek in the aftermath of floods due to Cyclone Michaung. The team has also noted inadequate storm water management system at CPCL premises.

The TNPCB has asked CPCL to identify hotspots in Buckingham Canal, Ennore Creek and adjoining areas where the oil deposits or oil slick are stagnated and take necessary remedial measures on war footing basis.

It has asked CPCL and its secondary units and terminals to ensure that all pipelines (raw materials and products) and tanks are intact and there are no leakage anywhere. The board has also warned of suspending operations if CPCL is found to discharge oil containing water or polluted water against the norms set out for industries under provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. TNPCB has stated that CPCL shall be liable to pay environmental compensation for any damages that were caused in violation of the Act. It has also directed that CPCL shall be liable to pay compensation to the families adversely impacted due to the oil spillage.

CPCL has been asked to undertake a Leak Detection and Repair Study (LDAR) along with a reputed technical institution and submit the report to TNPCB immediately. Apart from LDAR, it has to carry out a comprehensive mapping study for identification of oil spread areas. CPCL has been directed to submit its report along with an action plan to TNPCB as soon as possible. CPCL has been directed to ensure that no such occurrence happens in future.

Earlier, On December 4 heavy rainfall was recorded in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts leaving many areas waterlogged. In the surroundings of Ennore area, flood water got mixed with crude oil wastage. Videos and news related to the incident was posted on social media platforms. Following this, National Green Tribunal Southern zone took suo motu congnizance.