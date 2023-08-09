TN VILLAGE GIRL TO GO TO TAIWAN TO STUDY ENGG GOVT TO BEAR EXPENDITURE

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said it would bear the educational expenses of over 200 government school students who are set to join premium institutes of learning such as the IIT by clearing entrance exams like the JEE.

In an event held here to felicitate them, Chief Minister M K Stalin presented laptops and certificates to students. Jayasri, a student from a village, who studied in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri government schools said she has now got the opportunity to join an engineering programme in the Kun Shan University in Taiwan.

She thanked the CM for implementing schemes like the 'Naan Mudalvan' ('I am the first,' a broad-based scheme which encompasses coaching, skill development and employment facilitation as well) to encourage students like her from humble backgrounds. She trained under the 'Naan Mudalvan' scheme.

In the 2022-23 Budget, the state government had announced that it would bear the educational expenditure of government school students to pursue undergraduate education in reputed educational institutions including the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science, and the AIIMS. In order to qualify, the students should have studied in government schools from class 6 to 12.

An official release said, "the government bears the entire educational expenditure of about 225 students belonging to government schools," who have cleared entrance exams like the JEE, CUET and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture. The educational institutions students are set to join include the NIT, NIFT, IMU and the national law varsities.

To help implement the assistance scheme, 25 model schools were set up in 25 districts during the last academic year and in the current year, 13 more such schools have been inaugurated. Due to the excellent coaching provided in such model schools, about 225 government school students have got the opportunity to pursue education in renowned centres of learning, the release said. (PTI)