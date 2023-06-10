Chennai Based on the instructions of Minister of Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi the Director of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department K Arivoli has suspended and ordered action against TN Principal Physical Education Inspector Gopalakrishnan for not providing correct information about the participation of students in the national level sports competitionAs per sources in the Department of School Education it is reported that the letter regarding the holding of national sports competitions for school students did not reach out properly There was also confusion in the exchange of information Meanwhile 247 students were selected and advised to register online by May 29 Also a letter was also sent from Lucknow on May 11Amid this there was an allegation that no action was taken to select and send students from Tamil Nadu Every year funds will be allotted to school students to participate in nationallevel school sports competitions It has also been revealed that the funds for this year have not been properly allocated sources said In these circumstances the Director of School Education ordered action against the Principal Physical Education InspectorAlso Read TN BJP members celebrate PM s birthday offer 70 kg laddu distribute welfare aidMeanwhile TN BJP leader Annamalai opposed this action by the government In a tweet he said that on June 5th the Tamil Nadu BJP had raised a question about the TN school education department neglecting the State students by not selecting a team on behalf of TN to participate in the National Games for school students to be held in DelhiAfter it was reported in the media and after reminding the TN government again about it the Minister of School Education did not bother about it for so many days and BJP leader Annamalai mentioned that the Minister of School Education should take full responsibility for this The National Level Sports competitions include running badminton wrestling cricket basketball tennis volleyball swimming carrom chess football gymnastics hockey kabaddi and shooting competitions and etcThe government will also provide 190 marks for the gold medalwinning students 160 marks for the silver medalwinning and 130 marks for winning the bronze medal Also 50 marks are awarded for participating in National Sports Competition for school students This also helps them in sports quota admissions in higher education