TN TEN INCLUDING 2 DMK COUNCILLORS ARRESTED FOR PREVENTING IT OFFICIALS FROM DOING THEIR DUTY

Karur (Tamil Nadu): As many as ten people including two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Councillors were arrested for preventing Income Tax officials from doing their duty, informed police officials on Monday. "Based on CCTV we identified the persons who attacked and prevented IT Officials from doing duty. So far we have arrested 10 which includes two DMK Councillors. They were also remanded," said a Karur Police official.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on Friday, when IT officials tried to search the premises of Minister Senthil Balaji linked to the contactors residence, supporters of Senthil Balaji allegedly attacked and prevented them from doing an IT raid. Earlier on May 26, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party accusing it of "manhandling officials and vandalising vehicles" during the income tax raids in the state.

However, visuals showed DMK workers entering into a scuffle with the IT officials, when they had come to search the premises of state Minister Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok, in the Karur district. Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, "IT officials manhandled, vehicles vandalised by DMK goons in support of Cash for Job Scam Minister Senthil Balaji and his brother. TN CM Thiru (MK Stalin) should instruct his partymen to behave responsibly and remind them that we don't live in the 60s".

As per sources, the raids were done in around 40 locations at residences and offices of various Government contractors who have alleged links with Senthil Balaji. Balaji is a senior DMK leader from Karur. Raids have been carried out in Chennai, Karur and other places, the sources said. (ANI)