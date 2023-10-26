TN RAJ BHAVAN LODGES COMPLAINT WITH DGP ON PETROL BOMB INCIDENT SAYS SIMILAR ATTACKS ON GOVERNOR IN THE PAST

Chennai: Soon after a petrol bomb was hurled at the main gate of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's residence in Guindy in Chennai, Raj Bhavan issued a statement saying there were similar attacks in the past while the Opposition criticised the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man hurled a 'molotov cocktail', commonly known as petrol bomb at the main entrance of Raj Bhavan. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage caused during the incident and the accused was taken into custody by the police personnel on duty there.

The accused has been identified as Karukka Vinoth, a history-sheeter who has several cases pending against him. He is currently being interrogated by the police. Police asserted that there was no security lapse in the incident and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan has lodged a complaint to the state DGP in this regard. The complaint stated that at around 2.45 pm on October 25, some miscreants armed with petrol bombs, tried to barge through the main gate No. 1 of the Raj Bhavan, Chennai. However, the alert sentries intercepted and prevented them at the gate thereby helping to avert an untoward incident, the complaint added.

The Governor's office mentioned that the petrol bomb attackers were aggressive and hurled a second bomb after their first attempt was subdued. "After the first petrol bomb was hurled at the main entrance of gate-1 of Raj Bhavan, it burst with a huge sound and burnt the entrance. The security personnel rushed to capture the miscreants and when they attempted to subdue the attacker, another petrol bomb was hurled which resulted in severe damage to the main entrance. Somehow, one of the assailants was overpowered by the security personnel" the statement read.

The Deputy Secretary to the Governor and Comptroller urged the Commissioner of Police to register a case under section 124 of the IPC and other relevant provisions against the accused and conduct a proper investigation into the matter. The Deputy Secretary further requested to ensure due punishment to all those involved, including the conspirators behind the attack and also to ensure proper security to the Governor.

In its statement issued by Raj Bhavan, it stated that similar attacks were aimed at the Governor in the past. "On April 18, 2022, the Governor of Tamil Nadu was physically attacked with sticks and stones while he was on his way to attend a scheduled function at the Dharmapuram Adhinam. A complaint was lodged by Raj Bhavan, but the FIR was not registered and no action was taken against the assailants. A copy of the complaint filed today has been enclosed herewith", the statement added.