Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): An FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's IT department, for distorting Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma, police said here on Wednesday.

Days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma, the city police said a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi's remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

The FIR was registered following a complaint, they said and did not elaborate. On September 2, DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports portfolio alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality and it should hence be "eradicated." (PTI)

