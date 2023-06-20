TN MINISTER SENTHIL BALAJI TO UNDERGO SURGERY ON JUNE 21

Chennai: Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji will undergo a surgery for heart related ailment at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. Balaji, who was arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

"Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthil Balaji it will be done tomorrow," Subramanian told reporters here. He said the minister was not aware of the "critical blocks" before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors.

On Monday, the ED moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Madras High Court allowing Senthil Balaji undergoing medical treatment at a government hospital in Chennai to be shifted to a private facility.

Now, a Minister without portfolio, Balaji was holding Tamil Nadu Electricity, and Prohibition and Excise portfolio at the time of arrest. On June 14, the ED detained him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a purported cash for jobs 'scam' that took place when he was the transport minister in an AIADMK government led by the late J Jayalalithaa. The interim orders were passed by the high court passed after Balaji's wife filed a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal arrest.

Subsequent to his arrest, Balaji was admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specality Hospital where a coronary angiogram found multiple blocks in his arteries and an early coronary bypass surgery was advised. The same was concurred with a doctors team comprising ESI doctors.