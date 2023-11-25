TN GOVT CHALLENGES ED SUMMONS TO COLLECTORS OVER SAND MINING PROBE IN HC

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government and five District Collectors have approached the Madras High Court challenging the summons issued to the Collectors by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into alleged illegal sand mining in the state.

The petition filed by state public department secretary K Nanthakumar on behalf of the District Collectors of Ariyalur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Karur and Tiruchirapalli, is likely to come up for hearing on November 27.