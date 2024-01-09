Chennai: In a significant development, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, today withdrew notifications relating to the Vice-Chancellor search committees for three state-run universities. This decision follows concerns raised about the non-compliance of these notifications with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations.

The step comes a few days after Ravi met Chief Minister M K Stalin after which the Supreme Court asked them to resolve their differences.

The Governor, reposing confidence in the legal system, has highlighted recent judgments from the Supreme Court of India and the Madras High Court. Notably, the Madras HC, in a ruling dated December 19, 2023, categorically stated that the selection of Vice-Chancellors through search committees not following UGC Regulation 7.3 (ii) cannot be sustained.

The notifications issued by the DMK-led government, published in Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary No.337 (dated September 13, 2023), No.452 (dated September 20, 2022), and No.492 (October 19, 2022), constituted search committees not in line with UGC Regulations, as per the legal observations.

The tussle between the Stalin-led government and Governor Ravi over multiple issues such as pending bills, policies and premature release of prisoners has now become an open secret.

The Governor, in anticipation of the Government's prompt action, has withdrawn the notifications, expressing hope that the Government will constitute search committees in alignment with UGC Regulations and previous court judgments. This move is seen as a step towards upholding constitutional propriety and ensuring the legality of the appointment process.