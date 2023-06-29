TN GOVERNOR R N RAVI DISMISSES JAILED SENTHIL BALAJI FROM COUNCIL OF MINISTERS

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed jailed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said in a press release.

Earlier, a Chennai court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case, till July 12. On June 14, Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Later, he was admitted to Omandurar government hospital here after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain during investigation. The Principal Sessions Court judge, who visited Senthil Balaji in the hospital, ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

On June 15, a fresh round of confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the DMK government of MK Stalin broke out after Governor RN Ravi has returned the recommendation to allocate the portfolios of arrested minister Senthil Balaji to two other ministers. While the Chief Minister has retained him as a minister without portfolio, the governor had pressed for his removal from the ministry.At a hurriedly convened press meet, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy charged the governor with acting as a hit man of the BJP and that his actions amounted to interference in the administration. “Portfolio changes are informed to the governor as per convention and his consent and assent is not necessary. On the Chief Minister's recommendation regarding re-allocation of portfolios, the Governor has written back to the government stating that the reasons proffered are misleading and incorrect,” he said.