CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Drug Control Director P V Vijayalakshmi has said that the samples of eye drops manufactured by Chennai-based Global Pharma are of good quality. She said that testing has been done and there is no adulteration in the samples of eye drops manufactured at the Chennai plant.

"Samples of the eye drops were analysed. The eye drops were found to be of medicinal quality when tested and the raw materials used for the manufacture of the medicine were found to be as per standards," the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Director said. She, however, refused to comment on the US watch team's comments on eye drops.

The Chennai-based global pharma healthcare company stopped manufacturing eye drops linked to the US market last February. Furthermore, we have submitted the inspection report to the Tamil Nadu Medical Department that the eye drops manufactured by Global Pharma are of good quality," said the drug regulator.

Last February, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned consumers not to use Esricare Artificial Tears due to the possibility of adulteration. Following this, the authorities in Chennai took the necessary steps. They carried out tests that continued till 2 am at the Global Pharma manufacturing plant.

It is noteworthy that the TN Government's Medical Department had informed that it would be possible to confirm whether there was adulteration in the eye drops of Global Pharma Company based on the final results of the American Government's inspection report and the Tamil Nadu Health Department's Drug Control Agency would also personally test the samples.