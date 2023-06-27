TN DMK MP BOOKED FOR ASSAULTING BISHOP PARTY HIGH COMMAND SEEKS EXPLANATION WITHIN 7 DAYS

Tirunelveli: The police have registered a case against S Gnanathiraviyam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP from Tirunelveli and 32 others for allegedly attacking a Bishop. Immediately after which, the DMK high command issued a notice criticising the MP for his act.

In the notice, DMK stated that Gnanathiraviyam has brought disrepute to the party. The MP has been asked to appear before the party high command within seven days and provide an explanation. It has been stated that if he failed to do so then action will be taken against him.

The DMK MP and his supporters have been booked for allegedly assaulting Godfrey Nobel, Bishop of the Jesus Saves Ministry of Ittaeri near Palayamkottai following a dispute in CSI Diocese in Tirunelveli. A video went viral on social media where the MP and his supporters were seen assaulting the Bishop.

Gnanathiraviyam had got into a tussle with CSI Tirunelveli Diocese Archbishop Barnabas over appointments in CSI higher education committee, where the MP earlier played a key role. Also, he was the correspondent for St John's College in Palayangottai.

Trouble intensified between the two, after the MP was removed from the correspondent's post following allegations against him. He was replaced by Arul Manickam.

Dissatisfied at being replaced, the MP and his supporters went to the college and picked up a fight with college authorities. Bishop Barnabas sent Bishop Nobel and his supporters to pacify the MP and resolve the issue. But, the Bishop and his supporters were allegedly heckled by the MP and his associates.

Also Read: NHRC team arrives in Jaipur to probe BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena 'assault' case

After the incident, the Bishop filed a complaint with Thirunelveli Police. The police has lodged a case against 33 people including the MP under sections 147, 294B, 323 of the IPC.