Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 6,000 relief to people affected by cyclone Michaung and also increased payout under other categories including compensation for flood-hit crops. The cash assistance to people, whose livelihoods were affected by the cyclone, would be paid in cash at the ration shops.

The Chief Minister's announcement followed a hi-level meeting chaired by him at the Secretariat that reviewed damage due to floods and the relief to be provided to the affected people. A government press release said Stalin has ordered increasing the compensation for rain-hit crops (33 per cent and above) including paddy from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 17,000.