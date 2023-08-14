Chennai: In a move that underscores the intensifying debate surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced his decision to boycott the Independence Day tea party hosted by Governor R N Ravi. The boycott comes as a direct response to Governor Ravi's unwavering support for NEET, a stance that has stirred political tensions within the state.

Two days ago, Governor Ravi made a statement indicating his unwillingness to grant assent to a crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill aimed at exempting the state from the purview of NEET. "If he had the power to do so," Ravi emphasized, signaling his steadfast alignment with the national medical entrance examination.

The Governor's pro-NEET statement has sent shockwaves among students and young individuals across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Stalin, voicing his strong opposition to NEET, condemned Ravi's words, further igniting the ongoing dispute over the exam's relevance and implications for aspiring medical students.

The Assembly Bill in question, which seeks to secure an exemption for the state from NEET, currently awaits approval from the President. The contentious issue has not only divided political leaders but has also sparked widespread discussions within educational circles and among the public.

As the state awaits the fate of the pending Assembly Bill and the growing tensions between political leaders unfold, the decision by Chief Minister MK Stalin to boycott the Governor's Independence Day tea party stands as a symbolic act of protest against what is fast becoming a defining issue for Tamil Nadu's educational landscape.

