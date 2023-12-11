TN BJP PRESIDENT ANNAMALAI SLAMS DMK OVER DEATH OF NEWBORN AMID HEAVY RAINS

Chennai: A newborn baby of labourer Masood died amid heavy rains in the Pulyanthoppu area of Chennai on December 5. His wife Saumiya was unable to go to the hospital due to neck-deep water and gave birth at home. Post-delivery, the mother-child duo was sent to the Kilpakkam Hospital with the help of the police. But, Masood has said that the child died before reaching the hospital, and his wife is doing well after undergoing treatment. He also alleged that the child's body was given after five days on December 10 after asking for a bribe of Rs 2,500 by the mortuary staff.

Meanwhile, the body of the newborn was kept in a cardboard box without being wrapped in a cloth. The photo of his father carrying a box went viral on social media within no time. Later, the body was buried with the help of some volunteers. The mortuary assistant, Panneerselvam, has also been suspended based on a complaint that the mortuary attendant handed over the body to the parents without covering it properly. He will remain under suspension until further orders, according to Chennai Kilpakkam Hospital.

Referring to the incident, BJP state president Annamalai said on his X handle, "With the Health Minister busy with conducting marathons & defending the Chief Minister's blunders, a once sought-after medical infrastructure in the country has today hit rock bottom under the Corrupt DMK Govt & will soon reach a point of no return".