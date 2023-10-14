THERE CAN BE NO DIP IN LS SEATS ALLOTTED FOR TN CONGRESS IN INDIA BLOC KARTI CHIDAMBARAM

Chennai: The Congress in Tamil Nadu, as part of the INDIA bloc, should get the same number of seats to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as it did in 2019, party MP Karti Chidambaram said here on Saturday. He said this view has been conveyed to Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived here on Friday to take part in the DMK's women's rights conference today. Speaking to reporters here after taking part in a consultative meeting chaired by Sonia, Karti said the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leaders had a transparent discussion with her and Priyanka on the action plan for the future, the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the strengthening of the party.

He said the party deliberated on the INDIA bloc's strength vis--vis the Parliamentary election and added, "We assured that we will win all the constituencies (the 39 segments in Tamil Nadu)," he said. It was stated in the meeting that there should be no reduction in the number of seats allotted to the Congress in the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 LS polls compared to what was set apart for the party in the 2019 general elections.

Though there is no "compulsion" that the party should contest from the same constituencies, there should, however, be no cut in the total number of seats, Karti insisted. In the 2019 LS polls, the Congress contested 10 seats--nine in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in Puducherry--as part of the then Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK. The TN Congress Committee expressing its view about the number of seats it should get comes against the backdrop of claims on social media that the DMK may contest more seats in the state than in 2019 to enable it to play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.