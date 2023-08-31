Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A delegation of officials led by Telangana Chief Minister's Secretary Smita Sabharwal, alongside prominent government representatives, embarked on a cross-state visit to Tamil Nadu to inspect the implementation of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Program.

This visionary initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has garnered significant praise for its efforts to bolster education and reduce dropout rates among students.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin sounds poll bugle for Opposition, launches 'Speaking for India' multi-lingual podcast

In a bid to gain first-hand insights into the execution of this transformative program, the Telangana delegation visited food preparation facilities and educational institutions in Chennai. The delegation had the opportunity to witness the intricacies of the scheme.

The Telangana officials, accompanied by government Tribal Welfare Department Secretary Dr Christina Songdu, Education Department Government Secretary Karuna Vakkati, and Chief Minister's Special Officer Priyanka Varghese, visited the Municipal Urdu Primary School on Rayapuram Arathoon Road. Here, they observed the nourishing breakfast being served to students and interacted with school teachers to gauge the positive impact of the program. The officials were keen on learning how many students benefit from the initiative daily and also sought the perspectives of parents.

Speaking to the media, the Coordination Officer of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Program, Illum Bhagwat, expressed his satisfaction with the program's widespread acceptance and success. He extended an open invitation to officials from other states, encouraging them to explore and study Tamil Nadu's innovative approach to student welfare. This exchange of ideas and practices could lead to further improvements in education and nutritional support for students across the country.

The Tamil Nadu government's commitment to enhancing education and its proactive collaboration with officials from other states underline its dedication to nurturing the nation's future leaders. The success of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Program not only underscores the importance of inclusive education but also highlights the potential for collective progress through inter-state cooperation.

Also read:CM Stalin launches expanded breakfast scheme for 15.75 lakh school children