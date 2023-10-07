Chennai : Tamil Nadu traffic department on Saturday suspended popular YouTuber TTF Vasan's driving license for 10 years. In a notification issued by the state government, Vasan's driving license has been disqualified till October 5, 2033 under Section 19(1)(d) and (f).

Vasan met with an accident while driving his two-wheeler in Thammal area near Kanchipuram on the Chennai-Vellore highway and was arrested by the Baluchetty Chatram police for rash and reckless driving on September 19. The Kanchipuram district court quashed the bail petition of Vasan, who was lodged in Puzhal Jail.

After the Kanchipuram court denied bail, a petition was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of Vasan seeking bail. During the hearing, the petitioner stated that as the cattle were crossing the road, the brakes were applied else it could cause danger to the cattle and his life. He requested the court to grant him bail as he was injured and did not receive treatment in jail. Vasan told that he required to be treated in a private hospital. He claimed to be innocent and pleaded that he is not involved in any crime.

Dismissing the bail plea, Madras High Court Judge CV Karthikeyan said that if he wanted to get bail, then he should burn his bike and disable his YouTube page permanently before approaching the court. Also, the court ordered the prison department to examine Vasan's injury on the right hand and take necessary measures to treat the wound.

Also Read: Bihar Police suspends four cops as they allow arrested YouTuber Manish Kashyap to interact with media