Sanitation worker dies by suicide.

Salem: The tragic death of a sanitation worker, who ended her life by jumping in front of a running bus in what according to police was a purported move to help her son get government compensation, has become the talk of the town.

Papapathi(46), who worked as a cleaner in Salem District Collectorate, lost her husband earlier and has a daughter and a son. On June 28, Papathi died after being hit by a private bus in Agraharam area under Salem Corporation. The Salem Town police are investigating the incident.

The police examined the CCTV footage installed at the scene of the accident. The footage showed she walking on the side of the road but suddenly crossed a private bus and then the vehicle hit her. After carefully examining the footage, cops arrived at the conclusion that Papathi took her own life deliberately.

The police investigation note said, "The college administration had asked to pay the college fees of Rs 45,000 of Papathi's son. She was unable to pay the money. Because of this, she asked many people for loans, but no one gave money and helped her. She was found in a depressed state."

"Papathi is working as a sanitation worker, so if she dies in an accident, she will get government compensation. Some people are said to have advised her to get help for her son's studies or to get a job for her son on the basis of mercy. Because of this, she committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving bus," a police official said. As a result, the police converted the accident case into a suicide case.

On being contacted, Periyaswami, a leader of the Sanitation Workers' Welfare Association, said the deceased Papathi worked on a contract basis. "If she was a permanent sanitation worker and registered as a member of the Sanitary Workers Welfare Board, the government would have provided up to Rs one lakh as compensation for her death," Priyaswamy said.