TAMIL NADU TRICHY FARMERS BURN AN EFFIGY OF KARNATAKA CHIEF MINISTER SIDDARAMAIAH

Trichy (Tamil Nadu): Farmers from here for the past 46 days under the leadership of Ayyakannu, the state president of the National South Indian River Linking Farmers Association, have been staging a continuous sit-in protest in front. The protest has taken various forms, including placing skulls and bones, chanting names, biting rats, putting bananas in their mouths, and wearing 'Adivasi clothes'.

On the 45th day, the farmers intensified the demonstration by shaving their heads.

On the 46th day - September 17 - the farmers protested by burning an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, continuing their efforts to highlight their grievances and demands. Farmers, led by Ayyakannu, protested the Karnataka government's refusal to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned Karnataka's actions and called for a massive hunger strike in solidarity with the farmers.

What is the demand for the protested farmers? Loan Waiver: The first demand is for the agricultural loans of big farmers, which were changed from short-term to medium-term loans without their consent by the then AIADMK government. The protesters are calling for the waiver of these loans to support farmers.

Canal construction: The second demand involves the construction of a canal on the north side of the Mettur Dam, connecting it to Ayyar. This is intended to benefit farmers in Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts.

Dam drilling and canal connection: The third demand is to drill the Aladiyaru dam and connect it to the Ponnayaru dam via several locations (Kilikudalur, Kambam, Theni, Periyakulam, Dindigul, Eriyodu, Kadavur). This project aims to benefit farmers in the Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, and Trichy districts of the state.

Preservation of 'Megadatu': The fourth demand is to ensure that Megadatu is not dammed in the Cauvery River. Instead, they request that the Centre releases Cauvery water every month.

Permission to Protest in Delhi: The final demand is for permission from the Chief Minister to allow farmers to travel to Delhi and engage in a waiting protest, seeking to fight for their rights.

These demands focus on addressing agricultural loan issues, improving water management through canal construction and dam connections, and ensuring a steady water supply from the Cauvery River. The farmers are also seeking the opportunity to voice their concerns through protests in Delhi.

