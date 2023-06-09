Chennai Tamil Nadu Two wheels of Jan Shatabdi express train derailed in the early hours of Friday in Chennai officials said The incident occurred when the train was nearing the Basin Bridge workshop in the city The Express which came from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh dropped passengers at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station at 12 AM The officials also said that the train immediately stopped after two wheels derailed The railway staff after an effort of two hours brought the two wheels back to the normal position The Railway Police is investigating the cause of the incidentAlso read Madhya Pradesh Two wagons of goods train carrying LPG derail in JabalpurEarlier on Thursday a train coach of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway derailed shortly after departing from the Coonoor railway station causing a flutter among the passengers Railway officials said that the train was departing from Coonoor and was headed toward Mettupalayam when the incident occurred The loco pilot quickly brought the train to a halt while anxious passengers made their way out of the train and nobody was injured Special arrangements were made by the authorities to ferry passengers to Mettupalayam The officials had termed the incident as a minor one and said that they were investigating it Earlier on Wednesday in the Jajpur district of Odisha death came to six people on railway tracks while they were sleeping along with three others who were also injured after a goods train overran them On Friday last there was a horrendous mishap involving three trains that occurred in the Balasore district of Odisha 288 passengers were killed while over 1100 were injured in the fourth deadliest accident in the history of Indian Railways Also read Suryanagari Express derailed near Rajasthan s Pali Min announces ex gratia