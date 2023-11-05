TAMIL NADU TEA ESTATE OWNER GIFTS ROYAL ENFIELD BIKES TO 15 EMPLOYEES FOR DIWALI

Chennai: A Tirupur-based tea estate owner has gifted Royal Enfield bikes to 15 of his employees as Diwali bonus. The businessman always gifts something special to his staff on the festival.

Sivakumar owns a tea estate in Kotagiri area of Nilgiri district. He left his employees surprised when he handed over the bike keys to them as Diwali gift. Among the 15 employees includes staff from all levels from a driver to the manager.

Sivakumar has been settled in Kotagiri area for more than 20 years. Here, he bought an estate and apart from his tea plantations, he is engaged in cultivation of vegetables and fruits. His plantations have cauliflower, carrot, beetroot and strawberry. It is a habit of Sivakumar to plan something special on every Diwali and surprises his employees with gifts every year.

This time he decided to gift them Royal Enfield bikes. He selected 15 of his employees ranging from his car driver to the estate manager. Then he secretly learnt about their favourite brands and booked 15 bikes including Royal Enfield Himalayan, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha Ray Scooter. These were then handed over to the employees as Diwali bonus.

The employees ,who were taken by surprise with this gift were extremely happy and excited. When asked Sivakumar said, "We should always take care of the employees who work hard for us throughout the year. Our company provides accommodation and healthcare facilities for them as well as bears the education cost of their children," he said. The breakfast and lunch are provided to the employees at the company's restaurant".