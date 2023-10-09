TAMIL NADU SEVEN DIE IN CRACKER SHOP FIRE IN ARIYALUR

Chennai: Seven people were killed in a fire that broke out at a cracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district on Monday, police said. Many others were injured among whom, six were seriously injured and admitted to the nearby hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9.30 am in Yazh Crackers Shop in Virakalur village of Ariyalur district while workers were the making fire crackers. The shop is owned by one Rajendran. Firecrackers are both manufactured and sold off from this shop. With a month to go for Diwali, the shop has engaged an additional number of workers for a higher production, police said.

Among the workers, more than 35 are locals while 10 people hail from Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. While the workers were busy making the crackers, fire suddenly broke out which quickly spread across the shop. The firecrackers that were stocked in the shop caught fire and exploded with a loud noise.

Several workers who were reportedly trapped inside the shop received severe burn injuries. Three fire tenders from Ariyalur and surrounding areas were pressed into action. Finally, the fire was brought under control after three hours.