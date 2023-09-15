Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport busted a smuggling racket when they conducted searches on passengers arriving from Oman via Oman Airlines plane.

A total of 186 passengers were initially detained for inspection. After careful scrutiny, 73 passengers were cleared of any involvement in smuggling and were allowed to proceed. However, the remaining 113 passengers faced a more extensive investigation. Allegedly uncooperative in their responses, these passengers were subjected to searches that continued well past 3 pm. Despite objections, authorities did not allow them to leave and provided food on-site, airport sources said.

It was during these searches that a significant cache of contraband was discovered. Hidden in various ingenious ways were 13 kg of gold, including both bars and paste, along with 204 phones (120 iPhones and 84 Android phones), foreign cigarettes, processed saffron, and laptops. The estimated international value of these seized items was nearly Rs 14 crores, they added.

As per the provisions of the Customs Act, individuals found smuggling contraband worth over Rs one crore can be arrested, while those with smaller amounts can be registered and released on bail. In this case, all 113 individuals were released on bail. Authorities are now focusing their efforts on identifying the leaders of the main smuggling gangs responsible for orchestrating this operation, with the Central Revenue Investigation Department and Customs officials conducting a serious investigation.

