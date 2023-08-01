Chennai: In an encounter near Chennai, Tambaram Police killed two men, aged about 35 and 32, who were part of a gang which attempted to hack a sub-Inspector to death, while he was involved in a vehicle check in Karnai Puducherry - Arongal Road in Guduvacheri, near Tambaram, during the wee hours on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said they had to open fire to save the policeman who was under attack. The police said they took the injured duo to Chengelpet Government Hospital where doctors declared them as 'brought dead'. The SI injured in the encounter has been admitted to the Chrompet Government hospital and is under treatment.

At around 3.30 am, police sub-Inspector Sivagurunathan attempted to stop a speeding black Skoda. The car instead of slowing down sped up and hit the police patrol vehicle before coming to a halt. As the SI went to check on the occupants of the car, four men got down from the car with sickles and other lethal weapons.

The gang hacked Sivagurunathan on his hand. While it aimed for his head, he ducked and the blow landed in his police cap. Inspector and another SI who saw their patrol party member being attacked pulled out their service guns and opened fire to defend Sivagurunathan, the statement said setting out the turn of events.

Police identified the deceased as Vinod alias Chotta Vinod, 35, and as Ramesh, (32). Both have been history-sheeted in Otteri Police station in Pulianthope Police district in neighbouring Chennai City Police. Vinod, according to police, is involved in about 50 cases including 10 cases of murder, 15 of murder attempts, and extortions. His history sheet was opened in 2015.

The other deceased was facing 20 cases. Of this, five are murder cases and while the rest carry charges of attempt to murder, extortion and assault. His history sheet was opened in 2020.