Tiruvannamala Tamil Nadu Shortly after a Jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir alleged illtreatment to his wife in a video that went viral the Tamil Nadu Police have refuted the allegations and dubbed them as exaggerated In the video posted by retired Army officer the Army Jawan Havildar Prabhakaran said My wife runs a shop in a place on lease She was beaten up by 120 men and the shops items were thrown out Ive sent a petition to SP and he has assured action DGP sir please help They have attacked and threatened my family with knives My wife was stripped halfnaked and brutally beatenAlso read Wife stripped halfnaked beaten by 120 men in Tamil Nadu Army jawan shares plight on Twitter videoAfter a preliminary probe the Tiruvannamalai District SP Karthikeyan in a video statement refuted the claims of the Army Jawan Police also said that his claims were exaggerated According to the police the shop built on land belonging to Renugambal temple was leased to Selvamurthy Prabhakarans fatherinlaw for Rs 95 lakh for a period of five years by one Kumar After Kumar died his son Ramu wanted the shop back So Ramu agreed to return the money and an agreement was signed on February 10 Ramu claimed that Selvamurthy denied taking the money and refused to leave the shop On June 10 Ramu had gone to the shop to give the money to Selvamurthys sons Jeeva and Udhaya who reportedly attacked Ramu they addedPolice claim that after watching the scuffle onlookers came in support of Ramu leading to a major fight where items in the shop were thrown out The cops further claimed that while Prabhakarans wife Keerthi and her mother were in the shop the crowd did not assault them Later in the evening Prabhakarans wife also got herself admitted to the hospital Though the jawan says his wife has suffered grievous injuries as per police officials thats untrueThe officials of Kandhavasal police station have registered a case against both parties based on complaints and have initiated a detailed investigationMeanwhile BJP leader K Annamalai slammed the MK Stalin government over the allegations made by the Army Jawan and said that he was ashamed that such a thing happened on Tamil Nadu soil