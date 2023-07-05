Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) : A woman staffer levelled 'sexual harassment' allegations against the administrator of a private orphanage being run since 1999 at Panankattupakkam, Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. A total 55 persons - 30 women and 25 men - were living in this home. There were senior citizens and mentally retarded persons as well.

The accused administrator was identified as Veeramani, police sources said. The matter surfaced after the woman posted her complaint on social media. According to the post, orphanage administrator Veeramani has been sexually harassing her. An inquiry was held by Tambaram division officer Selvakumar. At that time, sexual harassment of the woman has been revealed in the inquiry. So, the concerned officials passed on information to Chengalpattu District SP.

Then, the revenue and police officials conducted a surprise raid on the orphanage on Monday midnight. Following confirmation of the sexual harassment allegations, the administrator Veeramani was arrested at his residence and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Mamallapuram DSP Jegadeeswaran and Thiruporur Inspector Venkatesan investigated the case. Following this, the occupants in this orphanage are shifted to other places by ambulances. Then, medical check-ups were conducted on all. Also, district collector Rahul Nath visited the orphanage and spoke to the press. The orphanage is located on half of Government land and the other half of lake land, so the orphanage did not get proper permission, the Collector said. After all the people in orphanages are shifted to another proper orphanage, it will be closed and sealed, the Collector said.