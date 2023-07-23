TAMIL NADU NIA RAIDS IN 24 PLACES IN CONNECTION WITH 2019 THIRUPUVANAM RAMALINGAM MURDER CASE

Trichy (Tamil Nadu): The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting raids at 24 places in eight districts across Tamil Nadu, in connection with the 2019 Thirupuvanam Ramalingam murder case, sources said. Raids are being conducted at Kumbakonam, Melakaveri, Thirupuvanam, and Thirumangalakudi in the Thanjavur district among other places.

Similarly, the NIA officials are conducting raids at the house of a former administrator of the PFI in HMPR Street in the Coimbatore district. According to sources, raids are also being conducted at the residence of Afzal Khan, who is living on rent in a house owned by Haji Mohammad Hussain at Bhimanagar Bandarinathapuram of the Trichy district. Afzal Khan has moved into this house on rent for the past five months.

Recently, a three-member team led by NIA Inspector Ranjit Singh interrogated Afzal Khan here. Raids are also being conducted at the residences of one Bakruddin in Natarajapuram of the Thanjavur district, and former PFI President Rashid Mohammad in Usilankulam, in the Pudukkottai district.

Sources further said that NIA officials are also raiding the houses of Zakir Hussain of Kamaraj Nagar near Usilampatti in the Madurai district and Raman alias Abdul Razak near Peraiyur in the Madurai district.

The NIA has already arrested 12 persons in connection with the case and they are looking for five others, who are on the run.

What happened in the murder case? Who is Thirupuvanam Ramalingam?: In 2019, Thirupuvanam Ramalingam was assassinated for allegedly stopping conversion propaganda in Thirupuvanam near Kumbakonam. He was a municipal-level administrator in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by Anbumani Ramadoss and also worked as a prominent Hindu leader.

Thiruvidaimarudur police registered a case against 16 people in connection with Ramalingam's murder. The PMK leader was killed on February 5, 2019. The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency on March 14, 2019. The NIA arrested Ahmed Salik of Gurukulku mosque Street in Tenkasi on June 27, 2019.

On July 3, 2019, the NIA conducted a two-hour raid at Ahmed Salik's house. Earlier, on July 18, 2023, NIA officials arrested two persons, including 36-year-old Asif from Thrissur, Kerala, in connection with the case.

