Chennai: Five persons, including Ayyappa devotees were killed and 19 others were injured after a truck rammed into a roadside tea stall and few vehicles parked near it in a village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai on Saturday, police said. The injured have been admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

The accident took place in the early hours in Namanasamuthiram when a truck carrying cement bags was heading towards Thirumayam in Pudukottai district from Ariyalur district. When it reached Namanasamuthiram in Pudukottai district, the truck suddenly lost control and started moving erratically on the road.

A group of pilgrims were having tea at the shop when the truck slammed into it. The truck then hit two vans and a car, which were parked near the shop before colliding with a few two-wheelers. All the vehicles were severely damaged in the accident.

On getting information about the accident, a team from the Namanasamuthiram Police Station reached the spot. Police informed the fire department and started the rescue operations. Five persons including Ayyappa devotees who were drinking tea at the shop and passengers of one of the van and car died on the spot while nearly 19 others, who were present there were seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Santhi (55) and Jeganathan (60), devotees of Melmaruvathur Om Shakti Temple from Tiruvallur district, Suresh (34) from Maduravoyal, Satish (25) from Chennai and Gokulakrishnan (26) from Tiruvallur district. All the deceased were shifted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.