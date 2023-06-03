TAMIL NADU MINISTER UDHAYANIDHI STALIN LEAVES FOR ODISHAS BALASORE SEEKING DETAILS OF TRAIN ACCIDENT

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Ministers C, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reached Chennai Airport as they were leaving for Odisha's Balasore to enquire for details in Odisha train accident. While interacting with media at Chennai Airport on Saturday Morning Udhayanidhi Stalin said "We are going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by Train accident".

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to cut the only bogie left which was severely damaged after the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Saturday. The Chief Secretary informed that the death toll is currently at 238 while at least 900 people were injured and undergoing treatment.

The multiple-train crash, one of the worst in the country in the recent times, occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, around 7 pm on Friday. The accident spot is about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train. Another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided with those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 4 coaches.

The President of India, Prime Minister, leaders of Opposition parties and world leaders also condoled the largescale death of Odisha train tragedy victims. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kins of the deceased; Rs 2 lakhs for those with grievous injuries & Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. (With agency inputs)