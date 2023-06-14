Chennai Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji on Wednesday was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a local court in a PMLA case Sessions Court Principal Judge S Alli visited the government hospital where Balaji was admitted this morning before passing the order Balaji was arrested around 130 am on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA following raids on his premises since Tuesday morning The agency action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into a cash for jobs scam allegedly involving BalajiEarlier in the day the Enforcement Directorate ED arrested the Minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA official sources said making him the first member in the M K Stalinled Cabinet to face such an action from a central probe agencyBalaji was arrested after a long session of questioning they said even as the 47yearold minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness He underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised bypass surgery at the earliest Balaji is likely to be produced before a special court later where the agency will seek his custodySeperately a habeus corpus petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking his being produced before the court Chief Minister Stalin who had slammed the ED raids against Balaji on Tuesday as intimidation politics met his cabinet colleague at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital Omandurar EstateThe Chief Minister stepped up his attack on the BJP over the ED arresting his cabinet colleague as he asserted the minister will face the case legally and so will the party He charged the ED officials of enacting a drama in the name of enquiry and accused them of physically and mentally troubling Balaji Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief K Palaniswami sought Balaji s resignation on moral grounds The BJP state unit sought to dismiss DMK s charge that it was resorting to vindictive action saying the ED move was part of an ongoing investigation into the cash for jobs scam allegedly involving Balaji