TAMIL NADU MINISTER SENTHIL BALAJI SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY TILL AUGUST 25 ED FILES 3000 PAGE CHARGESHEET

Chennai: A court here on Saturday remanded Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, to judicial custody till August 25. The Enforcement Directorate produced Senthil Balaji before a sessions court here, after the completion of its custody. As per sources, the ED filed a 3000-page chargesheet against the minister.

Visuals showed Senthil Balaji being taken to Pulhal Central Prison after he was sent to judicial custody. Balaji was arrested by the ED on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli before whom Senthil Balaji was produced, remanded him to judicial custody till August 25.

The judge had on August 7 permitted the ED to take custody of Senthil Balaji for 5 days for the purpose of interrogation in connection with the case. Since the custody came to an end on Saturday, the ED produced him before the judge. Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime. (PTI)

