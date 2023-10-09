Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) in a money laundering case, has been admitted to Stanley Hospital in Chennai due to sudden chest pain. Senthil Balaji has been lodged in the Puzhal Jail and he has reported sudden health complications.

On June 14, the ED arrested Minister Senthil Balaji from Puzhal Jail even as the bail pleas on behalf of Minister Senthil Balaji were rejected by the court. On September 30, the Central Crime Branch Police filed a charge sheet against the TN Minister in three cases in the special court hearing cases against MPs and MLAs.

Minister Senthil Balaji's court custody ended on September 29, he was produced video conference from Puzhal Jail before Judge Alli in Chennai District Sessions Court. Then, his court custody was ordered to be extended till October 13.

Now, Minister Senthil Balaji, who was lodged in Puzhal Jail, has been reported to have suffered a sudden chest pain today (October 9). After this he was admitted to Stanley Government Hospital, Chennai.

