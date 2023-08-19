Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The man, who allegedly threatened to blast Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's house with a bomb was on Saturday arrested in Kanyakumari. The Tamil Nadu police personnel interrogated the accused.

Police sources said that a person, who contacted the Chennai South Zone Police Control Room at 12.20 am today said that he had planted a bomb in the Chief Minister's residence and disconnected the call.

Thenampet Police under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Samee Singh Meena inspected Chief Minister MK Stalin's residence on Chittaranjan Road here. Then the bomb experts along with a dog squad were called. They searched for about 1 hour, following which it was revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

After this, an investigation conducted by the Tenampet police on the cell phone number of the person, who issued the bomb threat revealed that he was speaking from Boothpandi in the Kanyakumari district. The information was provided to the Kanyakumari police, who in turn arrested the accused identified as Isaki Muthu.

A senior police official said that during Muthu's interrogation, it was revealed that he was suffering from a mental illness. The Tamil Nadu Police is further investigating the matter. MK Stalin, son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi and founder of DMK, is currently heading the party. MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is also a minister in the Tamil Nadu government.

