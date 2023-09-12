TAMIL NADU MAN ARRESTED FOR POISONING KILLING TWO TIGRESSES IN NILGIRIS

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu): A man named Sekar has been apprehended by Forest Department officials in Tamil Nadu for allegedly poisoning two tigresses to death in the Nilgiris region. The incident came to light following the discovery of the lifeless bodies of these magnificent animals near Avalanche last week. Forest authorities swiftly launched an investigation, and tissue samples from the tigers were sent for forensic analysis to determine the cause of death.

This recent incident adds to a grim statistic, with six tiger deaths reported in the Nilgiris region in just the past month. The alarming surge in tiger fatalities has raised concerns among wildlife conservationists and authorities.

During the probe, officials discovered the carcass of a cow in close proximity to the tiger deaths. This discovery prompted an intensive examination of the area. It was subsequently revealed that Sekar, the arrested individual, had reported his cow as missing for some time. To their shock, he claimed to have found the remains of his cow, and further investigation uncovered a disturbing twist in the story.

Sekar is alleged to have laced the cow's carcass with insecticide, which was subsequently consumed by the tigers. Tragically, the poisoned meal led to the death of the two tigresses. Sekar has now been remanded into custody as authorities continue their investigation into this distressing incident. Wildlife protection agencies and local authorities are working diligently to address the growing concern of tiger poaching and fatalities in the region.

