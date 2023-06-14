Chennai In a key development the Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the general consent given to the probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to investigate the cases in the state without prior permission from itIn a communique the state government has stated that states like West Bengal Rajasthan Kerala Mizoram Punjab and Telangana have already withdrawn the general consent accorded to the CBI Tamil Nadu Government withdraws general consent given to Central Bureau of Investigation CBI The central agency CBI should get permission from Tamil Nadu Government to investigate in the state This has been done already in West Bengal Rajasthan Kerala Mizoram Punjab and Telangana Tamil Nadu Home Department said in the communiqueAccording to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946 the CBI is supposed to get permission from the respective State before investigating any case in the stateThe move by Tamil Nadu government on the day when DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin stepped up his attack on the BJP over the Enforcement Directorate ED arresting his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji as he asserted the minister will face the case legally and so will the partyHe charged the ED officials of enacting a drama in the name of enquiry and accused them of physically and mentally troubling Balaji They had pressured him to the point of him suffering a chest pain Stalin alleged in a statement hours after the ED arrested Balaji in a money laundering probe following raids at his premises and hourslong questioning since TuesdayAlso read Stalin asks Amit Shah to list work done by BJPled Centre for TN