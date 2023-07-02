Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : The advocates of the Madras High Court have written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu asking her to recall the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi because he is 'working against' the democratically elected state government. They described the action of Governor Ravi in fist dismissing Minister Senthil Balaji and then putting it on hold as arbitrary and condemnable.

In the letter, the HC advocates said that the Tamil Nadu Governor was arbitrarily acting in violation of democratic traditions thinking that he had powers that were not conferred in him by the Constitution. The advocates told the President that the Governor suspended dismissal order of Balaji only as per instructions of the Union Home Minister, which was condemnable.

The lawyers condemned the activities of the governor, saying that he wanted to achieve personal goals and did not decide on the legal drafts sent by the State government. Governor Ravi has been acting against the Constitution of India and without respect for democratic traditions and, hence, the letter for his withdrawal, they said.

Also Read : DMK MP's dare to PM Modi: We'll wear your defeat as badge of honour

This letter was signed by T. Arun, S. Ayyadurai, A. Raja Mohammad, T.I. Nathan, G. Pavendhan, and S. D. Mustaheem Raja, all advocates of the Madras High Court. Earlier, Governor Ravi requested Chief Minister Stalin to sack Minister Senthil Balaji due to allegations of money laundering. At that time, CM Stalin and leaders of other non-BJP parties strongly opposed this letter from the Governor.

On June 15, CM Stalin had written a letter to the Governor requesting that the portfolios of Minister Senthil Balaji, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital due to ill health, be allotted to other ministers while Senthil Balaji himself shall be continued as a minister without a portfolio. But the Governor refused to accept the letter, saying that Senthil Balaji had been arrested by the Enforcement Department and sent it back asking for an explanation. Later, he accepted the changes in the Ministers' portfolios.

On June 29, Governor Ravi announced the dismissal of Senthil Balaji. This created an uproar in the political circles. The DMK criticized the governor for interfering in matters over which he has no authority. Also, CM Stalin said that he will fight with the Governor legally. Later, within hours of his announcement, the governor suspended the order on Senthil Balaji's dismissal.