Coimbatore: The death of a head constable near Prakasam Road in Ukkadam area of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where he was hit by a scooter driven by a Sudanese national has uncovered a suspected fake Aadhar car printing racket with police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said. The head constable Marimuthu posted in the Special Branch Criminal Investigation Department (SB-CID) was hit by the Sudanese national Sukhaib, who was riding the two-wheeler along with his friend on Thursday night.

While head constable Marimuthu died on way to the hospital, the duo riding the scooter are said to be critical at a local hospital where they were shifted after the accident. Amid the investigation into the accident cas, Coimbatore Police have said that the accused Sudanese national was found in possession of a fake Aadhaar card falsely identifying him as an Indian citizen.

The revelation has sent caused a stir in the police department triggering a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the false identity. A police official said that Sukhaib, a Sudanese student studying B Form at Teresa College in Delhi, presented an Aadhaar card suggesting he was an Indian citizen, raising serious concerns about the authenticity of his identity and documentation.

Further inquiries disclosed that Sukhaib had visited Coimbatore a month ago to spend time with his friends, Surak and Ibrahim, residing in the Botanur area. The discovery of the fake Aadhaar card has significantly intensified the police investigation, prompting them to explore the origins of the forged document and any potential accomplices involved in its procurement. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anitha Venugopal, stated, "This is a grave matter that requires thorough examination.

We are committed to uncovering the truth behind the fake Aadhaar card and determining the circumstances that led to the tragic accident." The incident has also raised concerns about the integrity and security of identity verification systems, urging authorities to implement more robust protocols to safeguard against fraudulent activities.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on seeking justice for Chief Constable Marimuthu and his grieving family while taking measures to prevent future occurrences of such fraudulent practices. In recognition of his dedicated service, the deceased cop Marimuthu was cremated with full police honors.