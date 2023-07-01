TAMIL NADU GREATER CHENNAI TRAFFIC POLICE FINES MOTORCYCLIST FOR DEFECTIVE NUMBER PLATE AFTER MAN FLAGS VIOLATION

Chennai: Greater Chennai Traffic Police have fined a motorcyclist for using a defective number plate after a man flagged the traffic violation on Twitter. The matter was flagged by one Dhineash, claiming to be an engineer, “fitness enthusiast” and a “Periyarist”. While uploading the picture of the allegedly defective number plate, Dhineash wrote, “Is this really allowed?? Police News Press Media Location: Pari Street, Mogappair East” while tagging Greater Chennai Traffic Police in the Twitter post on Friday evening.

Dhineash also uploaded two pictures of the motorcyclist riding the bike bearing number TN13L9986. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Saturday said that the said motorcyclist had been fined Rs 1500 for defective number plate. “Your tweet was verified and action taken,” the Greater Chennai Traffic Police wrote in a tweet.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police also uploaded the receipt of challan. In a slight twist in the story, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police while acting against the motorcyclist for the defective number plate, almost nabbed the complainant for possible crime: whether he clicked the pictures of the motorcyclist while driving.

“Tr. Dhinesh, Did you use the mobile, while driving?” a spokesperson of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police asked the complainant. However, Dhineash, managed to evade police action with prompt reply. “To make it more clear. Sir, photo was zoomed in to make it more clear. But in the second picture you can see my Tshirt in the lower part of the photo, which proves that photo was taken by the pillion rider,” Dhineash replied.

Meanwhile, another netizen asked the Greater Chennai Traffic Police whether it would anyway charge the fine if anybody shared an old picture of the traffic violation. “What you will do if I share the very old pic of a vehicle were person not wearing any helmet ( two years old pic ). Will you still charge fine?,” the netizen asked.

“No. It will be verified before taking action,” Greater Chennai Traffic Police replied.