Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Global Investors Meet witnessed investments from several leading companies including world-class automobile major Hyundai, American firm First Solar, Godrej, Tata Electronics, Pegatron, JSW, TVS Group and others on the first day on Sunday.

Having set an ambitious target of making Tamil Nadu a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy' by 2030, the state government expects to attract a couple of big-ticket investments during the two-day summit. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin this morning. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was the chief guest.

Among the eminent business heads present on the occasion were Raghav Handa Director, HSBC India, Mark Widmar CEO - First Solar, Archana Prasad Founder & CCO, Gooey.AI, Nisaba Godrej Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), Frank Torres Figueras AMIEO Region Divisional Vice President and India President - Nissan, Aqeel Panaruna Chairman, Florence Shoe Company Pvt. Ltd., Kamal Bali President & Managing Director, Volvo Group, India, Vikram Gulati Head & Executive VP, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Atul B Lall Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Dixon Technologies (India) Limited.

There were also other industry heads namely Anand G. Mahindra Chairman, Mahindra Group, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy Former CMD, Cognizant India and Partner - Catalincs, Rajendran Dandapani Business Solutions Evangelist, Zoho Corporation, Ravi Bhatkal Managing Director India, MacDermid Alpha, Brijesh Gubbi Suresh Vertical Head of new business strategy, Hyundai Motors India Limited, Kang Jang Woong Managing Director, POSCO India Limited, Sunil Mathur Managing Director and CEO, Siemens Limited and Subramani Ramakrishnan Vice President, Technology Centers, UPS India.

Sarah Kirlew Australian Consul-General in Chennai and Michaela Küchler Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai were present here. The event was also graced by Kami Viswanathan President - Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa, Michaela Küchler Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai and others. Somanath S Chairman ISRO also participated in the meet.

Addressing the event, Goyal said 10 years ago India was going through an economic decline but the country will be the most economically developed nation on its 100th Independence Day.

"Tamil Nadu is a state rich in culture, tradition and natural resources. It is necessary for the central and state governments to work together for the development of Chennai as a commercial hub. Also, Aditya L1 spacecraft has achieved its goal and created a record," he said.

The partnership between Australia and Tamil Nadu was showcased at the meet with more than 80 key delegates from the Expo Pavilion area from Australia participating today. Nine countries including Singapore, Korea, England, Japan, France, Australia, Germany, Denmark and USA are the official partner countries in this summit.

Companies promising investment on first day of summit:

Hyundai - Rs.76180 Crores (additional investment)

First Solar - Rs.75600 crore

Godrej - Rs.7515 crore

Tata Electronics - Rs.12,082 crore (40,500 employment opportunities)

Pegatron - Rs.71000 crore (8000 employment opportunities)

JSW - Rs.710,000 crore (6600 employment opportunities)

TVS - 35000 crore