Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Tamil Nadu's Global Investors Conference is slated to commence tomorrow in Chennai with focus on the burgeoning relationship between Australia and Tamil Nadu. With more than 80 key delegates from Australia participating in the Expo Pavilion, the conference is poised to attract attention from a diverse range of investors.

Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate the conference at the Chennai Trade Center in Nandambakkam, where over 30 thousand delegates, including more than 450 foreign participants and leaders from trade and industry organizations representing over 50 countries, are expected to converge.

In anticipation of good response to the upcoming Global Investors Conference, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa sat down with ETV Bharat to provide an exclusive insight into the economic landscape of Tamil Nadu and the significance of the conference. He highlighted the positive aspects of the State, stating, "the environment in Tamil Nadu is excellent, whether it is manufacturing or services sector. This is the reason why investors are coming to Tamil Nadu."

Nine official partner countries, including Singapore, Korea, England, Japan, France, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and the United States, will participate in the conference. Renowned speakers, including Raghuram Rajan, Arvind Subramanian, and Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), are lined up to deliver keynote speeches during the 26 sessions.

Highlights of Conference: Over 450 international delegates, including 170 world-renowned speakers, will participate, representing 50 countries. The conference will showcase Tamil Nadu's industrial potential, with 26 distinguished leaders lined up for sessions. The Tamil Nadu Ecosystem Pavilion, along with multi-nation halls and the STAND UP TN Pavilion, will be established. A notable feature of the conference is the launch of the Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Policy 2024. This policy is expected to cater to the increasing global demand for integrated circuits and encourage related investments.

Minister T.R.B. Rajaa emphasized Tamil Nadu's comprehensive development approach and further highlighted key initiatives in various districts, including the International Chamber of Commerce Park and Green Hydrogen Center in Tuticorin district, and a significant investment in a shoe factory in Perambalur district, creating numerous employment opportunities.

Minister Rajaa said various programmes were being implemented to make students competent in their chosen fields, with graduates securing positions in global organizations. Discussing the government's role in facilitating investments and employment, Minister Rajaa detailed industry-specific policies, notably the Tamil Nadu Space and Defense Policy, anticipating an investment of Rs 75,000 crore over the next 10 years and creating employment opportunities for one lakh people.