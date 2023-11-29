Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): In an extraordinary display of talent and dedication, Prisha, a 14-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, accomplished the remarkable feat of setting 100 world records, showcasing her exceptional skills at an age that has left many astounded.

Prisha, the daughter of Karthikeyan and Devi Priya, residents of the Vannarappet area in Tirunelveli district, has been successful in becoming a world-renowned authority with over 100 world records. These titles cover a huge assortment of talents and categories, varying from yoga, underwater yoga, swimming, aqua yoga, ambidextrous writing, rubix cube solving to chemistry, physics, mathematics, and many more.

Prisha has been practising yoga since the tender age of two. Inspired by her grandmother and mother, Prisha mastered challenging asanas such as Vajrasana, Hanuman Asana, Sukasana, and Vamadeva Asana, contributing to her impressive collection of world records. Prisha also conducts yoga awareness camps to spread the significance of yoga worldwide.

She is passionate about achieving success and has been committed to seizing every opportunity that comes her way. Recently, she added 30 more world records to her already impressive tally of 70, making her the first girl to achieve the milestone of setting 100 world records at such a young age.

Inside Prisha's home, her parents have dedicated a special room to showcase the numerous awards she has earned. The room is adorned with trophies, gold medals, and certificates of appreciation, a testament to her exceptional achievements.

When asked about her remarkable journey, Prisha expressed her pride in achieving various accolades, including the title of the youngest yoga teacher in the world. She attributed her success to her early initiation into yoga leading to numerous accomplishments.