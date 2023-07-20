TAMIL NADU CM URGES PM MODI TO RAISE FISHING RIGHTS ISSUE WITH VISITING SRI LANKAN PRESIDENT

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the urgent matter of safeguarding the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen with visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Sri Lankan President is scheduled to embark on a two-day official visit to India on July 21, marking his first visit to the country since assuming office. Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the importance of addressing two critical concerns that resonate deeply with the people of Tamil Nadu.

Firstly, Stalin in the letter penned to PM Modi highlighted the need for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island, which was ceded to Sri Lanka by India in 1974 without the consent of the Tamil Nadu government. This historic island has traditionally been an integral part of India, and its waters have been a vital fishing ground for Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Also read: 2024 will see emergence of new India, says Stalin

The second pressing concern raised by Stalin is the well-being and rights of the Tamil-speaking community in Sri Lanka. He stressed the necessity for adequate and meaningful devolution of powers to the provinces, ensuring that the Tamil population can live as equal citizens with dignity and respect.

Indian fishermen have been facing severe challenges in accessing their traditional fishing grounds due to increased harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy and frequent arrests on trespassing charges. This has significantly impacted their livelihoods and caused hardships for their families. From 2020 to date, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 619 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 83 fishing boats in 48 incidents.

Stalin appealed to the Centre to initiate diplomatic efforts to revisit the agreement transferring Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, with the aim of re-establishing historical fishing rights and securing permanent relief for Indian fishermen. He also urged for enhanced measures to prevent the harassment of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, including regular patrolling and the establishment of communication channels and warning systems.

Additionally, the CM called for discussions between India and Sri Lanka through the Indo-Lanka Joint Working Group (JWG) to build trust and facilitate smooth fishing operations. He expressed hope that PM Modi's intervention in these matters would bring positive changes to the lives of fishermen and their families and address the genuine aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

Also read: Sri Lanka not averse to using Indian rupee as common currency: President Wickremesinghe