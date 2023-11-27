Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh here. A life-sized statue of Singh has been installed on the Presidency College premises here. At a ceremony exuding rich historical significance, CM Stalin unveiled the imposing statue, erected at an estimated cost of Rs 52 lakh by the Tamil Nadu government and stands as a testament to VP Singh's impactful contributions during his tenure as the country's prime minister.

Along with Stalin, SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the VP Singh statue. The former PM's family members were also present on the occasion. They paid floral tributes to a portrait of V P Singh as part of the ceremony.

Last April, CM Stalin announced that the TN Government would install a statue for former PM V P Singh in recognition of his role in implementing the 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes in Central government jobs based on the recommendation of the B P Mandal Commission. VP Singh was also remembered for his pivotal role in addressing the Cauvery river water issue, a matter of livelihood for the people of Tamil Nadu.

The former Prime Minister's legacy includes the establishment of a tribunal to navigate the complexities of the Cauvery water dispute. During his term, V P Singh demonstrated his commitment to social justice by implementing the recommendations of the Second Backward Commission, chaired by PP Mandal. This resulted in the groundbreaking decision to provide 27 percent reservation in government jobs for socially and educationally backward classes.

This distinguished gathering of political leaders from different states added a unique and personal touch to the occasion, emphasizing the cross-regional impact of VP Singh's legacy.

The event not only commemorates VP Singh's political achievements but also underscores the deep connection between the people of Tamil Nadu and the leaders who strongly influenced their lives. The decision to name the domestic and international airports in Chennai after prominent political figures Kamaraj and C N Annadurai respectively further highlights the state's acknowledgment of its influential leaders.