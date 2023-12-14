Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says CISF cop intimidated Tamil woman in Goa over Hindi
Published: 19 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says CISF cop intimidated Tamil woman in Goa over Hindi
Published: 19 minutes ago
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday alleged a Tamil woman was harassed by a CISF constable in Goa airport after she conveyed to the police officer that she does not know Hindi.
Strongly condemning the 'intimidation,' Stalin said when the CISF cop spoke to her in Hindi, she answered that she does not know that language and she was intimidated on this issue.
-
The recurring incidents of passengers from non-Hindi speaking states facing harassment by #CISF personnel for not knowing Hindi and being forced to accept the misguided notion that Hindi is the national language of India are deeply concerning. As the passenger Sharmilaa rightly…— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 14, 2023
The CISF person lectured stating that Tamil Nadu is in India and that all the people in India must learn Hindi and this is strongly condemnable, the Chief Minister, also President of the ruling DMK said in Tamil in a post on X.
Wondering who would tell the CISF person that Hindi is designated only as an official language in the Constitution and not as the national language, the CM said India, federal in structure, is a land of people speaking various languages. In airports, the CISF personnel must extend due respect to all the languages and strengthen federalism.