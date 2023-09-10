New Delhi [India] : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, after attending the G20 Summit Dinner held in the national capital, Delhi. He also shared a picture of himself with US President Joe Biden at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

In his social media post, Stalin made a special mention of the 'President of India' at a time when a debate is going on the name of the country. He avoided taking the names of either PM Modi or US President Biden. He simply said in his tweet, “Attended the #G20Dinner at Kaveri Table hosted by Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn.” Along with this, Stalin shared the picture which showed Biden and PM Modi too.

In the past few days, there has been an intense debate over the question of renaming India as Bharat. Amid purported reports of the Central Government beginning efforts to replace India with Bharat, the opposition INDIA bloc leaders, of which Stalin is a partner, have been vociferously expressed their strong reservations. They had also objected to the manner in which the India name is replaced with Bharat in the official invites sent to the G20 world leaders for the 2023 Summit being currently held in Delhi.

In the photo shared by the Tamil Nadu chief minister, he can be seen shaking hands with Joe Biden at the official G20 dinner. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are also President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who can be seen in the picture. In the recent Sanatana Dharma controversy, the Stalin-led DMK has raised objection that President Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament complex.

Also Read : G-20: Hasina's 'selfie moment' with Biden; India on side, Bangladesh PM warms up before 'toughest polls'