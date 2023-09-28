Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday ordered a funeral with police honours to India's best agronomist and known as the father of the Green Revolution Dr M S Swaminathan. MS Swaminathan passed away on Thursday at around 11 am due to old age. He was staying with his daughter at Teynampet in Chennai. MS Swaminathan's body has been kept at his home in Thenampettai for the public to pay him the last respects.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed their condolences on X. Assembly Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, VK Sasikala, and many others expressed their grief over his demise. Meanwhile, Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Dr M S Swaminathan. Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi wrote, "Deeply saddened at the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan, the father of Green Revolution and builder of modern Bharat. He will always live in our hearts and minds. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Also read: TN Governor Ravi on collision course with Stalin govt

MK Stalin on X wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of eminent agro scientist Thiru MS Swaminathan. His pioneering work in the field of sustainable food security has had a profound impact worldwide. I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and the global science community during this difficult time."