Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the BJP-led union government of stifling the states by binding the administration of the states to the governors' mansions, decreasing allocation of funds to the states in all Finance Commission and under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, among others.

He picked on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to attack the saffron regime in the Centre on not providing the assent to 19 bills passed by the legislative assembly.

Stalin was making these charges in the third episode of his podcast Speaking for India.

He also credited the BJP government for taking action of the corruptions he reeled out on the previous episode on the basis of the CAG report, by sacking the CAG officers who unearthed such corruption.

His dealt with the topic of 'State Rights' in the present episode, which was made available in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

"DMK is not just a party that celebrates its 75 years of functioning with its own set of unique policies but is also the third largest party in the parliament that is fighting to save democracy!"

'State Autonomy' is one among DMK's key virtues, he said.

India is a federal nation made up of people with different languages, races, cultures and customs. Our folks have many religious beliefs; several forms of worship. They also have constitutional rights. Despite these differences, we all live in harmony. In short, India is like a magnificent garden full of various beautiful flowers!